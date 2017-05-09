Missing: Giant tortoise who goes by the name Samson

Be on the lookout for a giant tortoise. And if you see him, contact the authorities.
That’s the message from the Southlake DPS — 16 hours ago. But as a veteran colleague noted, this is a slow-moving story, and as of 10 a.m., there was still no sign of the tortoise named Samson.
The large tortoise is a class pet at Carroll Middle School. He went on the lam over the weekend near Northwest Parkway, school officials told KDAF-TV.
The school is asking the public to keep any eye out for the big guy and contact the office if you find him.
One of CMS's large tortoises escaped over the weekend. If you see Samson, please keep him safe overnight and contact CMS at 817-949-5400.Posted by Southlake Carroll Middle School Counselors on Monday, May 8, 2017
The Southlake DPS posted the plea on Facebook about the same time as the middle school and it had 38 shares as of 10 a.m.
So far, nothing.
But perhaps there’s solace in knowing that “Slowly does it every time” and that maybe Samson will be safe and back at school soon.
