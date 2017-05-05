Two teens wounded in apparent accidental shooting in Hurst

Police are investigating what appears to be an accidental shooting that injured two 19-year-olds on Thursday.
Hospital medical staff called police about 10:30 p.m. to report that a 19-year-old man was seeking medical help for a gunshot wound to his hip area, police said.
A second 19-year-old arrived at the same hospital a short time later with what appeared to be a superficial gunshot wound to his leg, according to a news release from the Hurst Police Department.
A preliminary investigation revealed that the two men were friends and were apparently playing with a handgun while “hanging out” in a backyard shed at a residence in the 400 block of Michael Boulevard.
One of the men was treated for his superficial wound and the other underwent surgery on Friday and is listed in critical but stable condition, according to police.
No charges have been filed. The names of the teens are being withheld due to the pending investigation, police said.
Mitch Mitchell
