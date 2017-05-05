Man wearing ‘Cub Scout Leader’ hat wanted in Southlake home invasion

Two “well-dressed” suspects, one wearing a Cub Scouts hat, are wanted in a Southlake home invasion this week, police said.
The home invasion happened about 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of Thetford Court.
A woman who was home at the time told police that a man walked up to her front door and said he was looking for his dog. When she opened the door, he forced his way inside and contacted a second suspect through a walkie-talkie, police said.
The two armed suspects held the victim inside the home and demanded money, she told police When her son returned home, the suspects fled in a black GMC SUV.
Police released a sketch of one of the suspects Friday, showing him in a hat that says “Cub Scout Leader” on the bill. He was described as being in his early 30s and was also wearing wireframe glasses, a long-sleeve button-down dress shirt, dark pants and dark dress shoes, police said.
The second suspect was described as being in his early 20s and was wearing a long-sleeve, starched dress shirt and black slacks.
Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to contact Southlake police detective J. Ellis at jdellis@ci.southlake.tx.us. or at 817-748-8123.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
