Suspect armed with 2 large knives is shot, killed by Irving officer

A man holding two large knives on a woman was shot and killed by an officer Tuesday morning when he refused to obey orders to drop the weapons, police said.
One officer shot the suspect after a Taser was tried a couple of times, Irving police spokesman James McLellan said in a Tuesday telephone interview.
“The suspect had cut the victim and barricaded them both in an upstairs bedroom,” McLelland said in a news release.
The names of the suspect and the officers were not released.
The woman was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Officers responded to the 911 call shortly before 6:30 a.m. Tuesday from a woman who told a dispatcher that a man was trying to kill her with a knife. Police arrived at a home in the 1400 block of South Story Road and heard screaming.
Officers forced their way inside and then forced open a bedroom door, McLellan said.
“They found the suspect holding the victim at knifepoint,” McLellan said. “The suspect refused to comply with commands to drop two large knives and release the victim.”
An officer fired at the suspect when the Tasers failed, police said. “I don’t know if the officers hit him with the Tasers and it didn’t work, or if they missed him with the Tasers,” McLellan said.
The suspect was taken to Parkland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:15 a.m., police said.
The officers involved were not injured, McLellan said.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
