Area high schools make high marks on U.S. News list

Thirteen schools in Tarrant County earned rankings in the 2017 Best High Schools List in U.S. News & World Report. Seven were in Northeast Tarrant County, four in Fort Worth, one in Arlington and one in Everman.
The top school in the county, according to the publication, is Summit International Preparatory in Arlington at No. 10 in Texas and 79th in the nation.
Westlake Academy came in at No. 43 in Texas, a big drop after placing ninth last year because U.S. News did not factor International Baccalaureate (IB) results into the rankings. IB tests are the primary college readiness tool used at Westlake Academy.
Of the comprehensive high schools that made the list, six of eight are in Northeast Tarrant County.
Grapevine High School was No. 71 in Texas, followed by three Keller district schools (Keller at 115, Central at 149 and Fossil Ridge at 172). Haltom High School was 180 and Trinity High School was 196.
The other Tarrant County schools in the top 250 were the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts at 51, Harmony School of Innovation at 57, the Texas Academy of Biomedical Sciences at 134, Trimble Technical High School at 210 and Everman High School at 246.
According to the publication’s methodology information posted online, the International Baccalaureate Organization was unable to supply U.S. News with IB data as it had in previous years. Still, the charter school run by the town of Westlake ranked as one of the area’s best high schools. Some 1,925 Texas schools were surveyed with the top
U.S. News uses Advanced Placement tests to determine College Readiness: the number of graduating seniors who took at least one AP test during their high school years and how many scored 3 or better, which qualifies as passing for most colleges.
It also includes qualifying bench marks of how well students performed on state math and reading assessments compared to schools with similar demographics and the school’s graduation rate.
Sandra J. Engelland: 817-390-7323, @SandraEngelland
