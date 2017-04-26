Northeast Tarrant

April 26, 2017 4:26 PM

Feds reportedly raid televangelist Benny Hinn’s Grapevine offices

By Ryan Osborne

GRAPEVINE

U.S. Postal Service inspectors and IRS investigators were reportedly searching the offices of televangelist Benny Hinn in Grapevine on Wednesday.

NBC 5 reported that “a large number of agents” were seen carrying boxes in and out of Hinn’s offices, beginning at about 9 a.m. Reporters from WFAA and Fox 4 News also reported seeing federal police executing a search warrant at the offices.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service referred questions to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, which was “unable to confirm or deny if there is an investigation,” spokeswoman Lisa Slimak said.

Requests for comment to Hinn’s office have not been returned.

Hinn, 64, hosts a daily television show out of a studio in California, but the Benny Hinn Ministries and his World Healing Center Church is headquartered in Grapevine.

Hinn in 2007 was the subject of a Senate Finance Committee investigation led by Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley, who raised questions about the use of church-owned airplanes, luxury homes and credit cards by pastors and their families.

The investigation began ended in 2011 with no penalties against Hinn and several other high-profile religious leaders.

Hinn, at the time, said in a statement that the investigation “has caused us to renew our commitment to always honor our partners’ sacrificial giving.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

