Disturbance between three people led to Euless shooting death

A disturbance between two people and a Euless man led to his shooting death last week in his home, police said Monday.
And the two people accused of killing Tsvetomir Neshkov also are suspects in crimes in Bedford and Trophy Club, police said.
Police identified the suspects as Jay Aaron Balch, 23, of Hurst, and Christian Angel Escobedo, 26, of Grand Prairie.
Booking photographs of Escobedo and Balch were not released Monday.
The two are accused of killing Neshkov late Wednesday in the 700 block of Henslee Drive.
“It started as a disturbance between the two people and the victim,” police Sgt. Scott Peterson said Monday in a telephone interview. “They knew each other.”
But Peterson declined to comment on how the two people and the victim had known each other.
Neshkov was taken to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Grapevine and then airlifted to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas where he died during surgery.
Police believe Balch and Escobedo then went on a 12-hour crime spree before they arrived in Bedford.
Escobedo and Balch were arrested at a Bedford bank on charges unrelated to the Euless killing, police said.
“Our detectives had been looking for them and once we head that Bedford had picked them up, our charges were just added,” Peterson said.
Balch and Escobedo faces charges of capital murder in Euless. Balch also is expected to be charged with unlawful possession firearm by a felon and Escobedo faces a charge of fail to report felony with death result in the Euless case, police said.
The two remained Monday in the Euless City Jail. Their bail amounts were not available.
In addition, Balch will be charged with possession of controlled substance and burglary of a motor vehicle in Bedford and a robbery charge out of Trophy Club, according to police reports.
Escobedo faces Bedford charges of possession of a controlled substance and forgery financial instrument, according to police reports.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
Comments