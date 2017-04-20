Southlake-based Gateway Church confirms it will cut staff by 10-15 percent

Gateway Church confirmed Thursday that it will be reducing expenses and staff by 10 to 15 percent to maintain a healthy church and to foster continued growth.
The mega-church, which has a sprawling campus just off of Texas 114 in Southlake and five other satellite churches in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.
“We have spent months reevaluating all our processes, systems, ministries, people and services and have found it necessary to prune some areas in order to facilitate new growth for future expansion,” Lawrence Swicegood, executive director of Gateway Media and communications, said in an emailed statement.
The church, with a slogan of “We’re All About People” on its website, has more than 39,00 members with average weekly attendance of more than 30,000 in 2016, according to Gateway’s annual report. The average weekly attendance is up by more than 2,000 from the previous year.
Led by founding senior pastor Robert Morris, the church’s main campus has more than 13,000 people attending services each week.
Other campuses are located in Dallas, Frisco, Grand Prairie, north Fort Worth and North Richland Hills.
According to Outreach Magazine, Gateway was the fourth largest church in the country in 2016.
The church had its first service April 23, 2000, at the Hilton Hotel in Grapevine and the church moved into a 64,000 square-foot campus on Southlake Boulevard in June 2003. Gateway opened its current, 64-acre Southlake campus in 2010.
It is not clear if the layoffs will come from all campuses and how many employees will lose their jobs.
