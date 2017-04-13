Man shot in leg after suspect asked for gasoline in Haltom City neighborhood

A man was shot in the leg Thursday morning after two men approached him and asked him for gasoline, police said.
The 52-year-old victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police continued their search Thursday for two suspects described by the victim as having face tattoos. Officers did not release any other details on the tattoos.
Officers were dispatched to a shooting call about 8 a.m. in the 2500 block of Minnis Drive.
When they arrived, police found the victim who told them he had been approached by two Hispanic men, asking for gasoline for their vehicle.
When the victim exited his vehicle, one of the suspects shot him, Det. Matthew Spillane said in a Thursday news release.
After the shooting, the suspects jumped into a dark red or maroon four door sedan with a damage front right fender and drove away, police said.
Anyone with information should call police at 817-222-7028 or contact Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 469tips.com
