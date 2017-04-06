Keller Fossil Ridge coach arrested on arson charge outside track meet

A coach at Keller Fossil Ridge High School was arrested outside of a track meet Thursday, accused in an arson case involving his former home in Weatherford.
Michael Graham Long, 58, was taken into custody by Weatherford fugitive officers in the parking lot outside of a meet in Weatherford, officials said.
He was released from the Parker County Jail after posting $25,000 bond, according to online records.
The Weatherford fire marshal’s office began investigating the case about three months ago, when Long’s house in Weatherford caught fire, city spokesman Blake Rexroat said.
No further details were being released about the case Thursday night.
The Keller school district placed Long on administrative leave, according to an email sent to parents by Fossil Ridge principal David Hadley.
Hadley’s email said the school had “no indication that [Long] was involved in any prior criminal acts.”
“A review of the employee’s personnel file, references, and background checks reveal no previous concerns,” the email said.
Keller school district officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday night.
Long faces a charge of arson involving a habitation or place of worship, a first-degree felony, according to the Texas Penal Code.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
