Haltom City woman pleads guilty to murder in grandson’s burn death

A Haltom City woman accused of delaying treatment for her 2-year-old grandson after he was burned by scalding water last year has pleaded guilty to murder in the boy’s death.
Patricia Annette Flores, 44, chose to have a jury sentence her, and the punishment phase began Tuesday, said Sam Jordan, spokeswoman for the Tarrant County district attorney’s office.
Flores pleaded guilty Monday.
Police said Patricia Flores waited six days before calling 911 last March after her grandson, Lyfe “Gabe” Flores, was burned at a home in Haltom City. When she did, on March 30, she told the call taker that the boy appeared to be going into shock and was having trouble breathing.
Paramedics arrived at the home to find the boy breathing but unresponsive with severe burns on his feet, hands, buttocks and genitals, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
He was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, where he died April 4, 2016.
Flores, according to the affidavit, told a Haltom City police officer that she had been preparing to clean the home and had run hot water in the bathtub for mopping purposes.
When she left the bathroom for a few minutes, she said, she returned to find her grandson lying on the floor.
“She had checked on Lyfe earlier and thought he was asleep,” the affidavit stated. “Lyfe had pooped and peed on the bathroom floor and as Flores began to clean this up, she noticed that Lyfe had burns to his legs and hands.”
Flores told investigators that her grandson never yelled out or screamed in pain.
“Flores felt that since she was a trained certified nursing assistant, she could care for Lyfe’s injuries herself and never reported this incident, or sought medical care for Lyfe from a doctor,” the affidavit stated.
Cpl. T. Miller wrote in the affidavit that he believed Flores caused her grandson’s burns and then did not get him required treatment, eventually leading to his death.
After her grandson’s death, police had trouble locating Flores. She surrendered to deputies in Frio County, in South Texas, about two weeks later and was initially charged with injury to a child.
In September, a Tarrant County grand jury indicted her on a murder charge.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
