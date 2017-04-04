Man, 20, electrocuted while trimming trees in Colleyville

A 20-year-old man was electrocuted Monday while trimming trees in Colleyville.
Luis Calderon, of Carrollton, was working in the 4000 block of Deepwood Street just after 4 p.m. when he hit a power line and was electrocuted, officials said.
Calderon was harnessed in a tree with an aluminum polesaw to trim branches when the saw touched a power line behind him and he immediately lost consciousness, police said. The other workers at the scene lowered him and called for help.
He was taken to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Hurst-Euless-Bedford, where he died at 5:12 p.m., police said.
Information on the company he worked for was not available.
