Pregnant Northwest teacher exchanged naked photos with student, affidavit says

Northwest school district officials received an anonymous tip in December saying a pregnant middle-school teacher was having a relationship with a student, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.
Katherine Ruth Harper, 27, is accused of having sex multiple times with a 15-year-old male student last summer at her Fort Worth home and at his home in Trophy Club, the affidavit stated.
During the times the two met, Harper, a teacher at Tidwell Middle School in Roanoke, and the student exchanged several naked pictures of each other using their cellphones, according to the affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram late Wednesday. The teen saved the photos to his phone, police said.
The teen is not being identified because he is a juvenile.
A three-month investigation of the allegation ended last week when Harper was arrested and later released from the Denton County Jail after posting $15,000 bond.
She faces a charge of improper relationship between an educator and student, a second-degree felony.
Harper, who has been on administrative leave, could not be reached Thursday for comment.
She was a seventh-grade English teacher at Tidwell Middle School. A listing in the school’s staff directory said Harper also was a cheerleader coach. The affidavit said she was a tennis coach at the middle school
The affidavit gave this brief account of the case:
The teen was a student of Harper’s at Tidwell Middle School last year, and the two began sending flirty text messages to each other, which eventually led to her going to his Trophy Club home.
In an interview with a state Child Protective Services investigator, the teen said he and Harper began drinking alcohol and both took off their clothes. At that time, the teen performed a sex act on Harper, according to the affidavit.
After that, the two had sex several times either at his home or hers from June 1, 2016, to July 31, 2016.
The two communicated with each other about 76 times during that time, based on their cellphone records, according to the affidavit. Police have seized the teen’s cellphone.
School district officials initially received a tip in September 2016 about a possible relationship between Harper and the student, but that investigation was closed, according to the affidavit.
School officials said Monday they thoroughly investigated the tip, but it was closed because they didn’t have the name of a student and only limited details.
School officials restarted the investigation in December 2016 when they received an anonymous tip on the district’s website with much more information.
When a school official questioned the teen, he cried and admitted to having a sexual relationship with Harper, according to the affidavit.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
