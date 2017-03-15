Irving wife told husband cheating with minor OK, affidavit says

The wife of an Irving man accused of having sex with a teen told him it was OK as long as she could participate.
And on New Year’s Eve, Dustin and Danielle Ewing began an ongoing sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl who was a family friend, according to an arrest warrant affidavit obtained by the Star-Telegram on Wednesday.
Police arrested the couple Monday, facing a charge of aggravated sexual assault.
Detectives began their investigation March 7 when a parent of the teen contacted police after another parent advised her that her daughter was having a sexual relationship with two adults.
The parent told detectives the two adults were family friends.
The affidavit gave this account of the case:
The 15-year-old said she began having a sexual relationship with Dustin Ewing, 29, in October 2016 and they had sex several times after that.
In December 2016, the juvenile told detectives that Danielle Ewing, 29, became suspicious of her husband having an affair. She found text messages between Dustin Ewing and the teen on her husband’s cellphone, according to the affidavit.
But Dustin Ewing advised the teen in December 2016 that his wife was OK with everything as long as she was able to participate, the affidavit stated.
The teen said the three started having sex on New Year’s Eve, and it continued until this month.
The Ewings remained in the Irving Jail on Wednesday in lieu of a $50,000 bond each.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.
