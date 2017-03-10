Body of missing Trophy Club boater found after a search that began early this week

After a search that lasted nearly a week, the body of boater Matthew Meinert has been located.
Meinert, 38, launched a fishing boat from a Trophy Club ramp about 5 p.m. Monday and then disappeared.
Game wardens recovered the body in approximately 6 feet of water near the area Meinert’s boat was located on Monday, a news release from Trophy Club Police Department said.
“I’m guessing Meinert was found shortly before 6 p.m. maybe 15 or 20 yards downstream from where the boat was found,” Texas Game Warden Cliff Swofford said. “The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will determine whether Meinert had been injured.”
Denton County dispatchers received a 911 call after boaters discovered Meinert’s empty fishing boat on the bank of Denton Creek and a search began for Matthew and Oliver Meinert.
Mienert’s boat was found beached in an “unusual location” on the shore of Denton Creek, just west of U.S. 377, Trophy Club Sgt. Tracey Shields said.
Oliver Meinert was found in good condition on Tuesday morning, about 8:15 a.m.
A game warden and a Flower Mound police officer were walking through the woods near Denton Creek when the boy walked up to them, Swofford said.
The search for Meinert continued until he was located on Friday, the release said.
Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3
