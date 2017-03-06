Man suspected of shooting wife dies in Denton hospital

A Denton man suspected in the shooting death of his wife died Sunday night at a local hospital hours after shooting himself, according to police and the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.
The man was identified as Joe William Bain, 79, of Denton, who was pronounced dead at 8:25 p.m. Sunday at Medical City Denton. The cause of his death has not been established, pending an autopsy.
But police said they believe Joe Bain suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound Saturday afternoon.
His wife was found dead at their home Saturday afternoon. Police identified her as Ruth Lenora Bain, 82.
Police were alerted to a shooting shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Royal Oaks Place from a man who called a dispatcher and reported that an elderly woman had suffered a gunshot wound.
“He said, ‘Good-bye,’ and then disconnected,” Officer Shane Kizer said in a weekend news release. “Officers eventually entered the residence and found an elderly woman deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.”
Police also found a man later identified as Joe Bain in the house with a gunshot wound.
Police have no other suspects in the shootings.
Police had not released any information on a motive.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
