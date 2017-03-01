Citizen’s arrest led to police arrest and now conviction in Southlake roadside assault

2:22 Rangers Hamels pitches a simulated game Pause

1:38 Jeff Banister likes choices for Rangers' fifth starter

2:50 Midlothian Heritage KOs Kennedale 63-56 in 4A RI quarterfinal

1:25 Dallas Stars Popped At Home By Blues In Game 5

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, March 2

0:43 Thieves posing as water dept. employees trick an elderly woman and steal from her

1:05 'Plaid bandit' caught on video stealing $50,000 at Parks Mall in Arlington

0:45 Meet Arlington PD's newest K9 officer — Dude

1:26 Memorial service for Euless officer David Hofer