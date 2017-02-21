Puppy recovering after eating heroin in Carrollton

This is one Lucky dog.
A Chihuahua mix was given the name by authorities after they found him in “bad shape” Saturday from eating heroin while he was left alone in a vehicle.
Now an honorary K-9 of the Carrollton Police Department, Lucky can thank fellow officers and the staff at North Texas Emergency Pet Clinic in Carrollton for being on the road to recovery.
His owners, on the other hand, have been arrested and accused of switching price tags at Home Depot in Carrollton. Police identified the suspects as Thomas Romero, 46, and Nina Crawford, 38, both of Newark.
They face charges of possession of a controlled substance/heroin and fraudulent destruction, removal or concealment of writing.
The couple told officials who came to arrest them that they had a dog in their vehicle.
“He was in bad shape,” Carrollton animal control spokesman Joe Skenesky said Tuesday in a telephone interview.
The puppy was taken to Carrollton Animal Services and then the pet clinic. Dr. Stacie Fowler and the staff took care of Lucky during the weekend, police said.
Skenesky said he picked up the dog Monday.
In a Facebook post Tuesday, police said that the puppy was on his way to full recovery.
“He’s playing and giving out lots of kisses,” Skenesky said. “He’s a little camera-shy.”
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
