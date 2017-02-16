Porsche dealership coming to Grapevine, north of DFW Airport

Grapevine is getting a Porsche dealership to go along with its quickly-growing collection of other fancy car lots.
Park Place Dealerships, which already has three outlets in Grapevine, plans to open a Porsche dealership in spring 2018, officials said Thursday.
“Porsche has a long and renowned history with a loyal customer base that continues to expand,” Ken Schnitzer, chairman of Park Place Dealerships, said in an email.
Schnitzer added that Porsche sales rose 6 percent last year in the United States, with models such as the Macan and 718 Boxster leading the way.
The Porsche dealership planned for Grapevine will have room for 21 vehicles on its showroom floor. It will also have a display of classic Porsche cars.
“The redesigned Panamera which was recently unveiled also will be a boost for Porsche,” he said. “There is great strength in the iconic brand and Northeast Tarrant County is a prime location for continued growth.”
The Porsche dealership will be built on five acres near Texas 114 and Texan Trail, not far from Park Place Motorcars (a Mercedes dealership) and Park Place Lexus. The company also is building a Park Place Land Rover/Jaguar dealership along the Texas 114 corridor, which is scheduled to open July 1.
Porsches old and new
Terry Powell, who will serve as general manager of the Grapevine dealership, has a long history with Park Place Porsche Dallas, which happens to be ranked number five in the country in new car sales and number one in the country in used car sales.
New car sales hub
Grapevine has gained a reputation as a major new car sales hub in North Texas. Three new car dealerships are under construction along Texas 114/121, just north of Dallas/Fort Worth Airport. Once the Porsche facility opens, the Grapevine corridor will be home to at least 13 dealerships, including those offering Audis, BMWs, Chevrolets, Fords, Infinitis, Lincolns and Subarus.
A fourteenth dealership, which would sell Audis, is in negotiations to locate in the same area, an official from Classic Chevrolet has said.
Auto dealers say the area has become supremely accessible with the completion of the $1 billion DFW Connector freeway makeover a few years ago. Also, they say, it helps that many of the target customers for luxury cars live within a 10-minute drive of the corridor, in cities such as Grapevine, Southlake, Colleyville, Coppell and Keller.
