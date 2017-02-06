Zuzu Verk autopsy results, boyfriend's court appearance expected Monday

The man accused in the case of a Fort Worth woman who went missing in Alpine last fall is expected to appear in court Monday, when investigators also are expected to identify human remains found last week near the far West Texas city, according to reports.
Zuzu Verk, a 22-year-old college student from north Fort Worth, went missing Oct. 12 after a date with Robert Fabian, 26, who lives in Alpine.
The case of the missing woman broke Friday, when human remains were found scattered near a shallow grave near Alpine, where Verk attended Sul Ross State University. Fabian was arrested the next day on a warrant that accuses him of “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse,” police said in a news release.
Over the weekend, detectives searched Fabian’s sister’s house in Alpine and removed tools, shovels and soil, WFAA-TV reported.
Police said evidence found with the remains in the desert indicates the remains are Verk’s, but no official determination had been made. The Dallas Morning News reported that the remains were taken Sunday to the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth for identification. CBS 11 reported that autopsy results are expected Monday.
At 5AM: Autopsy results today will determine whether a body found near Alpine, TX is missing college student & Keller native, #ZuzuVerk. pic.twitter.com/gvjonsP3ND— Vanessa Brown (@VanessaBrownTV) February 6, 2017
Fabian is expected at a bond hearing in Alpine Monday, WFAA-TV reported. Fabian’s friend, Chris Estrada, is still considered a suspect in Verk’s disappearance, and some of Fabian’s family members are considered persons of interest, WFAA reported.
On Sunday, Verk’s father, Glenn Verk, released a statement thanking family, friends and the community for their support, according to media reports.
“As our family awaits the likely news that our worst fears have been realized, our sorrow has grown alongside a sense of relief from the constant state of not knowing,” Glenn Verk said. “Zuzu has been a bright light in our lives. It has been our greatest challenge to go forward these last months without her joyous laugh, fierce idealism and heart-melting smile, knowing we may all never have them again.
“We will be forever changed, but not ruined. We appreciate your respect and time as we begin the healing process. As we carry on, we look forward to the day we witness justice delivered for Zuzu.”
Mark David Smith: 817-390-7808, @MarkSmith_FWST
Comments