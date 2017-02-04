Boyfriend of Zuzu Verk accused of ‘concealing human corpse,’ police say

The suspect in the case of missing college student from north Fort Worth, Zuzu Verk, was arrested Saturday morning in Alpine, police said.
A news release said that Robert Fabian, 25, was arrested on a warrant around 9 a.m. at the 500 block of S. 16th Street. The warrant accuses him of “tampering with or fabricating physical evidence by concealing a human corpse,” police said.
Police are investigating the scene of where human remains were found in northwest Alpine Friday afternoon, near where Verk went missing on Oct. 12.
Alpine police are assisting the Brewster County Sheriff’s Office with the remains, which were found in a shallow grave just off a road.
The remains are going to be sent to the University of North Texas Monday for identification and there will likely not be any new updates until then, police said.
Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said the remains were scattered around the area, requiring officials to do an extensive search, CBS 7 reported. He said the shallow grave was well hidden and that they were lucky to have found them as personnel do not normally work in that area.
He told CBS 7 that a United States Border Patrol trooper came across the remains around 10 a.m. Friday while working on field equipment in the area.
The area where the remains were discovered had been searched before, Dodson told CBS 7, but that vegetation was greener and thicker at the time.
Texas Rangers are assisting with the ongoing investigation and police said evidence collection could take several days.
Azia Branson: 817-390-7547, @aziabranson
Comments