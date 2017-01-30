Northeast Tarrant

Byron Nelson High School put on lockdown after bomb threat

By Ryan Osborne

TROPHY CLUB

Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club was put on lockdown Monday afternoon because of a bomb threat, the Northwest school district announced in an email.

The lockdown was ongoing at 4 p.m., according to the school district’s Twitter account.

Nearby Medlin Middle School was also locked down until 4:10 p.m.

“Trophy Club Police Department and Denton County have responded to see if there is any validity to the threat,” the school district said in a statement Monday afternoon. “All students are safe.”

