Byron Nelson High School put on lockdown after bomb threat

Byron Nelson High School in Trophy Club was put on lockdown Monday afternoon because of a bomb threat, the Northwest school district announced in an email.
The lockdown was ongoing at 4 p.m., according to the school district’s Twitter account.
Nearby Medlin Middle School was also locked down until 4:10 p.m.
“Trophy Club Police Department and Denton County have responded to see if there is any validity to the threat,” the school district said in a statement Monday afternoon. “All students are safe.”
