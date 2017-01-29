Detainees at DFW Airport in limbo as family members wait

Osama Alolabi tried to sleep early Sunday, sitting in chair at a snack bar, his head buried in a shaggy lime-green pillow and wrapped in a blanket.
About 6:15 a.m. his cellphone rang, awaking him in the international arrival area of Dallas-Fort Worth Airport.
“I got to sleep about 5:30,” said Alolabi, 20, a junior at Southern Methodist University.
He has been waiting on his parents, who have been detained since arriving at DFW Saturday morning, victims of President Donald Trump’s executive order than bans refugees from seven Muslim-marjority countries from entering the United States.
Though a federal judge issued a stay late Saturday night that keeps the detainees from being deported back to their originating countries, it does not appear to grant them automatic entry into the U.S.
So Alolabi and others wait.
Alolabi, 20, is from Syria and his parents came to DFW to visit him.
Aloabi said Saturday that they've been staying in Saudi Arabia but have Syrian passports and were traveling on B1-B2 Visitor Visas, which are generally used for business, tourism or visiting.
“I'm really terrified about my family,” said Aloabi, who last saw his parents in August. “That's all I can think about, is their safety.”
Alolabi said he hopes to learn more later Sunday, when supporters of those being detained are expected to show back up at DFW.
The airport was one of many across the nation where peaceful protests were staged Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday.
At DFW, a group that started out with a couple of dozen in the afternoon grew to hundreds by midnight. The men, women and children — Muslims, Christians and Jews — carried signs denouncing Trump’s executive order and chanted “This is what democracy looks like.”
Alolabi said the crowd dispersed about 3 a.m. , but he and a handful of others stayed behind.
Andy Spring, a stranded traveler who stumbled onto the protest overnight, said she was appreciative how police, security and airport staffers handled the situation.
“They were wonderful,” Spring said. “It was a lovely protest, but in a sad way.”
About 50 people were initially detained Saturday by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at DFW, said Alia Salem, with the DFW Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations. She said 40 of those were removed — it’s not clear where they went — leaving nine people in the one holding area. Of those nine, three were released and six were told they would be returned to their home country, Salem said.
Federal officials would not confirm the number of people being detained and DFW Airport officials declined to comment.
Mariam Yasin, of Mesquite, said her mother, Najah Alshamieh was released late Saturday afternoon because she has a green card, a government document that veries permanent residence in the U.S.. Yasin said her mom told her that some of those being detained weren't being treated very well.
“They're just waiting on the floor, it's a very sad situation,” Yasin said. “One police officer was very mean to them.”
Salem said “the B-1, B-2 visa holders are not being treated well at all.”
‘We don’t want them’
Trump signed the order — which bans the entry of refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — on Friday, saying it’s designed to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.”
“We don’t want them here,” Trump said. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas.”
There are two flights that arrived at DFW Saturday from the Middle East. Emirates Airline operates a daily flight from Dubai that arrived around 9 a.m. and Qatar Airways operates a daily flight that arrived from Doha around 3:45 p.m.
More flights were expected to arrive Sunday, but it’s not clear if any passengers on flights will fall under Trump’s order.
The order also covers green card holders and visa-holders from those seven countries who are out of the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security. The order says they cannot return to the U.S. for 90 days.
Exemptions exist for some immigrants and legal permanent residents, but it’s unclear how that exemption will be applied.
Nor was it completely clear how the judge’s ruling will play out.
The situation conjurs up images of The Terminal, a 2004 movie starring Tom Hanks that follows the plight of an eastern immigrant who is caught in political red tape and unable to leave JFK Airport, which became his sanctuary.
On Sunday, the Department of Homeland Security issued a statement, saying it is committed to enforcing Trump’s order.
“President Trump’s Executive Orders remain in place—prohibited travel will remain prohibited, and the U.S. government retains its right to revoke visas at any time if required for national security or public safety. President Trump’s Executive Order affects a minor portion of international travelers, and is a first step towards reestablishing control over America's borders and national security,” the release said.
Joanna Cattanach, a college journalism teacher and activist from Dallas, was among those protesting at DFW Saturday night. She had seen a Facebook post that people were being detained and came to show support.
“This is not what America does,” Cattanach said. “This is not what we are about. These are not terrorists, these are grandmothers.”
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also weighed in, saying he was “deeply disturbed” by what happened at DFW and said on behalf of Dallas, “we’re sorry.”
‘They sent her back’
Neal Behgooy, of Plano, a U.S. citizen, was coming from Tehran, Iran, with his wife, Shima Sefddari, who has a green card. They had been visiting his wife’s mother.
They were detained and questioned for about five hours before being released.
Behgooy said he was surprised that officials didn’t allow for more time before acting on the executive order.
“I would expect for some kind of leeway. It caught us by surprise,” Behgooy said.
He said customs officials mostly questioned his wife, asking about her family, “how long we stayed, what we did while we were there.”
Behgooy said they were were hoping to bring his wife’s mother to the U.S., but “while in flight from Tehran to Frankfurt Germany, she was denied, so they sent her back, and my wife was in tears.”
Muhammad Mohammed was at DFW to pick up his grandmother, who he hasn’t seen in five years.
He said she’s in her 70s, in poor health and was told she will be sent back to Sudan.
Salem, with CAIR, said when she heard Trump signed the order “my heart dropped into the pit of my stomach, but I wasn't surprised.”
She said people to take a hard look at what the order means.
“This has been done for centuries to marginalized people. We did this to the Jews, to the Japanese, we've done this over and over and now we're doing it to the Muslims, and it never has made us safer,” Salem said.
Mark David Smith contributed this article, which contains information from The Associated Press.
