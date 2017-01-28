Fallout from Trump’s order: Dozens detained, at least 3 released at DFW Airport

At least three people were released from immigration holds Saturday at DFW Airport, unsuspecting pawns in President Donald Trump’s war on terror who had been detained on an executive order that bars immigrants from predominantly Muslim countries from entering the United States.
About 50 people were detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials at Dallas-Fort Worth Airport because they are from the countries listed in Trump’s executive order, said Alia Salem, with the Council on American-Islamic Relations.
Dozens of supporters of those being held chanted “this is what democracy looks like” and held signs that read “Release our Family!” and “Deport Trump!!” in the international area of Terminal D at DFW, where family members were angry, confused and frustrated with the treatment of their loved ones.
One woman was released late Saturday afternoon and embraced by her children. A little while later two other people were let go and greeted by applause in the crowed arrival area.
Salem said about 50 people were initially being detained in a holding area, but 40 were removed — it’s not clear where they went — leaving nine people in the one holding area.
Federal officials would not confirm the number of people being detained and DFW Airport officials declined to comment.
Among those being held were the parents of Osama Alolabi, 20, of Syria. He’s a junior at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and his parents came here to visit, but were denied entry.
Aloabi said they've been staying in Saudi Arabia but have Syrian passports and were traveling on B1-B2 Visitor Visas, which are generally used for business, tourism or visiting.
“I'm really terrified about my family,” said Aloabi, who last saw his parents in August. “That's all I can think about, is their safety.”
Mariam Yasin, of Mesquite, said her mother, Najah Alshamieh was released because she has a green card, a government document that veries permanent residence in the U.S.. Yasin said her mom told her that some of those being detained weren't being treated very well.
“They're just waiting on the floor, it's a very sad situation,” Yasin said. “One police officer was very mean to them.”
Salem said “the B-1, B-2 visa holders are not being treated well at all.”
‘We don’t want them’
Trump signed the order — which bans the entry of refugees from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — on Friday, saying it’s designed to “keep radical Islamic terrorists out of the United States of America.”
“We don’t want them here,” Trump said. “We want to ensure that we are not admitting into our country the very threats our soldiers are fighting overseas.”
There are two flights that arrived at DFW Saturday from the Middle East. Emirates Airline operates a daily flight from Dubai that arrived around 9 a.m. and Qatar Airways operates a daily flight that arrived from Doha around 3:45 p.m.
The order covers green card holders and visa-holders from those seven countries who are out of the U.S., according to the Department of Homeland Security. The order says they cannot return to the U.S. for 90 days.
Exemptions exist for some immigrants and legal permanent residents, but it’s unclear how that exemption will be applied.
Trump’s crackdown was reverberating across the world as airlines hurried to block residents from the banned countries from traveling to the U.S. while others who were already in flight when the order was signed were detained upon arriving at airports, including John F. Kennedy in New York and DFW, both of which are huge international gateways.
Both airports quickly became venues for protesters, who took aim at Trump’s order.
Joanna Cattanach, a college journalism teacher and activist from Dallas, saw a Facebook post that people were being detained at DFW and came to show support.
“This is not what America does,” Cattanach said. “This is not what we are about. These are not terrorists, these are grandmothers.”
‘They sent her back’
Neal Behgooy, of Plano, a U.S. citizen, was coming from Tehran, Iran, with his wife, Shima Sefddari, who has a green card. They had been visiting his wife’s mother.
They were detained and questioned for about five hours before being released.
Behgooy said he was surprised that officials didn’t allow for more time before acting on the executive order.
“I would expect for some kind of leeway. It caught us by surprise,” Behgooy said.
He said customs officials mostly questioned his wife, asking about her family, “how long we stayed, what we did while we were there.”
Behgooy said they were were hoping to bring his wife’s mother to the U.S., but “while in flight from Tehran to Frankfurt Germany, she was denied, so they sent her back, and my wife was in tears.”
Salem, with CAIR, said when she heard Trump signed the order “my heart dropped into the pit of my stomach, but I wasn't surprised.”
She said people to take a hard look at what the order means.
“This has been done for centuries to marginalized people. We did this to the Jews, to the Japanese, we've done this over and over and now we're doing it to the Muslims, and it never has made us safer,” Salem said.
This article contains information from The Associated Press.
