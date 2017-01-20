Fatal Bedford Kroger shooting will be presented to DA’s office

The case of a fatal shooting in a Kroger parking lot in Bedford this week will be presented to the Tarrant County district attorney’s office for review Tuesday, police said in a news release.
No further details were released Friday.
Sam Smith, 28, of Haltom City, died Monday evening in the shooting, which was sparked by an argument over a “door ding” allegedly made by Smith, police have said.
A man who has not been identified by police was arrested but later released pending further investigation.
The shooting happened about 5 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store at 2109 Harwood Road.
Smith and the suspect were discussing the door damage when the conversation deteriorated, police said.
Both men told each other they had guns. While the suspect was in his vehicle, Smith reportedly made a “threatening move” and reached behind his back, police said.
The suspect, who has a handgun license, told police he thought Smith was reaching for a gun when he shot him.
Smith’s wife, Alishia Smith, said he was shot five to six times from less than 5 feet away, with several shots hitting his face and chest.
It was later discovered that Smith did not have a gun, police said.
Smith and his wife have a 2-year-old daughter and are expecting their second child next month, she said.
