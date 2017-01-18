Church nursery worker arrested in child sex abuse case in North Richland Hills

A former volunteer at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in North Richland Hills was arrested Wednesday, accused of sexually abusing children while working in the church nursery.
Francisco Guevara, 65, of Colleyville, faces two charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and one charge of indecency with a child, according to a police press release.
The allegations stem from incidents that happened up to seven years ago when the victims were between four and seven years old, the press release said.
One of the victims came forward to police in July.
Two of the offenses happened in North Richland Hills and one in Colleyville, the press release said.
Police weren’t releasing further details about the case Wednesday.
Officials from the Diocese of Fort Worth alerted church members of the investigation in July.
According to a letter from the Diocese, several children reported that the sexual abuse took place on church property during evening prayers.
“It is not easy to speak about the reports of abuse to a parish community,” Bishop Michael Olsen said in the letter. “It is important, however, for you to know that the Diocese is ready to reach out to those who have been hurt and need help, that we might assist in any way we can.”
Guevara was being held Wednesday at the North Richland Hills Detention Facility with his bail set at $125,000.
A former priest at the same church, Philip Magaldi, who died in 2008, was accused of sexual abuse starting around 1994. Magaldi, who was accused of abusing three young men, was being defrocked when he died.
This report contains information from the Star-Telegram archives
