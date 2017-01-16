Haltom City man dies, shot at Bedford grocery store

A 28-year-old man shot at a Kroger in Bedford died Monday evening.
Sam Smith, of Haltom City, died at 5:46 p.m. at John Peter Smith Hospital, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Bedford police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. at 2109 Harwood Road at the Kroger.
A post Monday on the police department’s Facebook page said the suspect is in custody and the victim was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.
Police said more details will be available as the investigation continues.
Susan McFarland: 817-390-07984, @susanmcfarland1
Comments