Dad of ‘affluenza’ teen guilty of falsely identifying himself as officer

A Tarrant County jury on Wednesday found the father of the “affluenza” teen guilty of a misdemeanor charge of false identification of a peace officer in a 2014 case that involved the North Richland Hills police.
Fred Couch, 51, had pleaded not guilty to the charge on Tuesday, the first day of testimony in his trial.
Couch faces a maximum of 180 days in the county jail for the misdemeanor and a $2,000 fine.
In July 2014, Couch told North Richland Hills officers who were responding to a disturbance call on Mackey Drive in North Richland Hills that he was a reserve police officer at Lakeside in northwest Tarrant County. Officers found that he had a badge with the words Lakeside police and search and rescue on it.
The call was a disturbance between a North Richland Hills woman and her neighbor, but police did not file any reports and no one was arrested in that case.
But North Richland Hills police continued to investigate Couch and his claim that he was a reserve police officer.
Prosecutors needed just over five hours on Tuesday to present a series of witnesses who told the jury that Couch was not an officer or reserve police officer at Lakeside. They rested their case Tuesday afternoon.
Couch’s defense attorneys argued that he wasn’t guilty of the charge of false identification as a peace officer just because he had the badge.
North Richland Hills officers who testified Tuesday told jurors they believed that Couch was a Lakeside reserve officer when they encountered him in 2014.
“He acted as a police officer,” Detective Michael Nelson told the jury.
In a dashcam video that jurors watched, Couch told officers that he was a reserve officer.
Lakeside had created a volunteer search-and-rescue group in 2003, and at least three badges were passed out to the volunteers, but the group did not involve full-time police officers or reserves, according to testimony.
Fred Couch is the father of the “affluenza” teen, Ethan Couch, who was driving drunk in June 2013 and caused a crash in the 1500 block of Burleson Retta Road in south Tarrant County, killing four people.
After his son’s drunken driving crash, a psychologist testified at trial that Ethan Couch had “affluenza,” meaning he didn’t know right from wrong because of his wealthy upbringing. A juvenile judge sentenced the teen to 10 years of probation.
A video surfaced last year showing what appeared to be Ethan Couch at a beer pong party. The teen skipped his next probation appointment and fled to Mexico with his mother, Tonya Couch.
The two were arrested a few weeks later in the resort town of Puerto Vallarta and returned to Texas.
Ethan Couch has remained in custody, serving four 180-day stints in the Tarrant County jail as a new condition of his probation.
Tonya Couch, 49, faces two felonies in her son’s flight to Mexico — money laundering and hindering the apprehension of a felon. She has been free on bond since January.
This report contains information from Star-Telegram archives.
