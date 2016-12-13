One killed in fiery three-vehicle wreck in North Richland Hills

A passenger was killed in a fiery three-vehicle wreck Tuesday evening on Boulevard 26 in North Richland Hills, police said.
The accident happened about 6:15 p.m. on Boulevard 26 at Birchwood Drive, said Lt. Keith Bauman, police spokesman.
A Chevrolet Cruze sedan was trying to pull out into the northbound lane of Boulevard 26 from Birchwood. After it crossed southbound traffic, it was struck by a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck, Bauman said.
The truck knocked the Cruze to the side of the road, where it engulfed in flames. The driver of the car and a passenger in the front seat made it out of the vehicle, but the passenger in the back seat didn’t, Bauman said.
“It was a pretty bad fire,” Bauman said.
Investigators could not determine Tuesday night if the victim who died was a man or woman.
After striking the Cruze, the Ford pickup truck hit a Lexus car that was stopped in traffic. The driver of the truck and the Lexus were not injured. The driver and the other passenger in the Cruze were taken to a hospital, Bauman said.
Nearby residents reported hearing the crash, and then seeing smoke and flames, according to CBS 11 reporter Jeff Paul.
"It was scary." Neighbors say they heard the wreck, then saw the smokes and flames. How the three cars collided, killing one @CBSDFW @ 10 pic.twitter.com/fOL2lb8QFz— Jeff Paul (@Jeff_Journalist) December 14, 2016
Police closed both directions of Boulevard 26 after the accident. The road was expected to stay closed for several hours Tuesday night, Bauman said.
A wreck in North Richland Hills on Saturday killed one person and injured two others. Dakota Torrey, 24, died in the crash, which happened about 9 p.m. on Davis Boulevard.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
