Motorist killed, two injured in North Richland Hills crash

A motorist was killed Saturday night and two other people were injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Davis Boulevard, police said.
The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of relatives.
A 25-year-old man and a 62-year-old man who suffered injuries in the crash were taken to local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
The wreck was reported about 9 p.m. at Davis Boulevard and Emerald Hills Way.
Initial police reports indicated that a GMC Sierra pickup was northbound on Davis Boulevard approaching Emerald Hills Way.
A Jeep Wrangler was southbound and attempted to turn onto Emerald Hills Way when the two vehicles collided. The driver of Jeep was ejected from his vehicle and died from his injuries.
Police continued on Sunday to investigate the crash.
Domingo Ramirez Jr.: 817-390-7763, @mingoramirezjr
