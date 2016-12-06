Hurst sex offender added to state’s most wanted list

A Hurst man has been placed on the state’s list of the most wanted sex offenders, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Zachary Aaron Jenkins, 31, is wanted for failing to register as a sex offender and a probation violation in an indecency with a child case, two counts of forgery and fraud.
Jenkins was convicted on the child indecency charge from Bedford last year and sentenced to 10 years of probation. The case involved a 9-year-old girl, according to the DPS.
Jenkins’ last known address was in the 1100 block of Norwood Drive in Hurst.
The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Department issued a warrant for his arrest in July for the probation violation. Hurst police issued a warrant for Jenkins’ arrest in August for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the DPS.
The DPS says he should be considered armed and dangerous and described him as 5 feet 11 inches tall and 220 pounds.
A $3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Anyone with information on Jenkins is asked to contact Texas Crime Stoppers at 800-252-8477.
Ryan Osborne: 817-390-7684, @RyanOsborneFWST
