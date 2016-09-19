Police identify body found burned, dismembered in Grapevine

The body found burned and dismembered in Grapevine last week has been identified as Jacqueline Vandagriff, 24, of Frisco, police said.
Vandagriff, a junior at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, was found early Wednesday morning in Acorn Woods Park, near Lake Grapevine. Police arrested a male suspect in her killing at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Vandagriff was a nutrition major at TWU, school officials said in a statement. She did not live on campus.
“Jacqueline exemplified the spirit of learning and service that is the hallmark of our TWU community,” TWU Vice President for Student Life Monica Mendez-Grant wrote in an email to students Monday. “She lived her life with a desire to serve others through her interest in nutrition.”
The suspect’s name has not been released.
In a statement Monday, police revealed that firefighters had responded to a fire in the park about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. After putting out the fire, they found a body, the statement said.
More details were expected to be released later Monday.
Vandagriff’s cause and manner of death were still pending, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A TWU official asked that any students with information about Vandagriff contact Grapevine police at (817) 410-8127.
WFAA-TV reported that investigators were searching a home in the far north Fort Worth area near Haslet on Sunday in connection with the death.
