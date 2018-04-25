Teen faces charges in armed kidnapping, robbery of Fort Worth couple

The first suspect arrested from an armed trio that allegedly kidnapped and robbed a Fort Worth couple is Roycameion Willie, 19, who was jailed Tuesday.
Willie faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery, according to a report from Fort Worth police.
A police spokesman, Jimmy Pollozani, said Wednesday morning that he didn't know if any other arrests have been made.
The kidnapping happened at 2921 E. Rosedale St. about 1 a.m. Tuesday, Pollozani said. That's the address of Speedway Car Wash, according to a Google search.
The kidnappers shot the male victim on the 5200 block of Gordon Avenue, about eight and a half miles away from the site of the kidnapping, as he escaped, police said. The female victim escaped without being harmed.
A person who identified himself as the male victim's friend via text message and who correctly named the male victim listed on the police report said that the male victim was shot in the leg, but was "OK."
A third victim was also listed on Willie's booking report. Police did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.
Willie has no prior criminal record in Tarrant County, according to district clerk records.
A Facebook page that appears to belong to him says he's from Fort Worth and is an event photographer for LACED Photography. Calls to the number listed on Facebook for LACED weren't answered Wednesday morning.
