Gunmen abducted two people in Fort Worth, shot one and are still at large, police say

Three men armed with guns abducted an unidentified couple early Tuesday morning, forcing them to drive to several locations for money and eventually shooting the man in the leg, Fort Worth police say.

The suspects are still at large, and police say they are actively looking for them.

The kidnapping report came in before 1 a.m. at 7451 McCart Avenue, the address of a Walmart store.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"A male and female were abducted by three black males (who) forced the victims to drive to several locations for money," police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said.

The female victim was able to escape in a nearby store, Pollozani said. He did not say where the store was.

Soon afterward, the male escaped at a nearby location Pollozani did not identify but was shot in the leg as he got away. His condition is unknown.

Police did not identify the victims.

SHARE COPY LINK These are the missing children from the Fort Worth area, as listed on the website for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This video starts with the children reported missing in 2017, followed by all of the currently missing or Lena Blietzlblietz@star-telegram.com

SHARE COPY LINK The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday released surveillance camera video taken at a Yolo County church Thanksgiving morning showing Sherri Papini after she reappeared after going missing for 22 days. McClatchyThe Shasta County Sheriff’s Office edited by Ryan Sabalow/Sacramento Bee