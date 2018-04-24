Gunmen abducted two people in Fort Worth, shot one and are still at large, police say

Three men armed with guns abducted an unidentified couple early Tuesday morning, forcing them to drive to several locations for money and eventually shooting the man in the leg, Fort Worth police say.
The suspects are still at large, and police say they are actively looking for them.
The kidnapping report came in before 1 a.m. at 7451 McCart Avenue, the address of a Walmart store.
"A male and female were abducted by three black males (who) forced the victims to drive to several locations for money," police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said.
The female victim was able to escape in a nearby store, Pollozani said. He did not say where the store was.
Soon afterward, the male escaped at a nearby location Pollozani did not identify but was shot in the leg as he got away. His condition is unknown.
Police did not identify the victims.
Comments