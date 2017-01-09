Cowboys-Packers ticket prices soar for divisional game

The average ticket price on the secondary market for the Dallas Cowboys’ NFC divisional round playoff game against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium has soared higher than $800 on the secondary ticket website TicketIQ.
According to TicketIQ founder and CEO Jesse Lawrence, the average ticket price for the game as of Monday morning is $813. The cheapest ticket is $161 for standing-room only, while the most expensive seat listed is $7,669 in section 135, row 7, situated virtually at the 50-yard line.
The game is the most expensive divisional round game TicketIQ has ever tracked, and the second-most expensive playoff game, according to Lawrence, behind the 2015 NFC championship game that pit the Packers at the Seattle Seahawks. The average ticket price for that match-up topped out at $854.
Sunday’s game nearly doubles that of the next most expensive divisional playoff TicketIQ has tracked. That game is this year’s AFC match-up featuring the Houston Texans at the New England Patriots, which has an average ticket price of $469.
Demand for the Cowboys’ first home playoff game since 2014’s wild-card win over the Detroit Lions was soaring even before Dallas knew its opponent. Last week, the average ticket price was just below $700, a price level Lawrence described as “insane” for a divisional game.
For fans determined to go to the game, but who want to try get the best deal possible, playing the waiting game might be the best bet.
“There are over 15,000 tickets available in the [secondary] market, so I expect prices to come down a little bit, but not much,” Lawrence said. “That said, if Green Bay fans decide this is an opportunity to travel, it could send prices up.”
If the Cowboys beat the Packers, they will play in their first NFC championship game since the 1995 season, and the first at AT&T Stadium, which opened for the 2009 season. For that game, the cheapest standing-room only tickets are already $258, with the cheapest seats high up in section 424 listing for $415 each.
It’s not far-fetched to predict the average secondary market ticket price for a potential NFC championship game in Arlington will rise above $1,000.
Cowboys fans have been ponying up big bucks all season for tickets and merchandise, while the team has been a major hit on TV during an otherwise league-wide ratings swoon.
Other secondary market ticket brokers such as StubHub, Seat Geek, Vivid Seats and Event Ticket Center all have a variety of tickets available at similar price points.
