Cowboys and TV: A match made in NFL heaven

0:48 Persons of interest in Arlington homicide on surveillance video Pause

1:28 North Richland Hills police create eerie 'Silent Night' video

0:23 Two found dead in Fort Worth home

0:26 TRE train kills woman who fell onto tracks

1:57 TCU commit RJ Nembhard, Keller hoops claim tournament championship

1:22 Mineola outruns Yoakum for Class 3A D1 title

0:24 Fire engulfs vacant house on Fort Worth Avenue

2:07 Keeping up with the Joneses at the state semifinals

0:35 Peek inside the new specialty Tom Thumb store off University Drive