Oatmeal the blind steer has found greener pastures

When Kendyll Williams brought a blind steer named Oatmeal to the Fort Worth Stock Show, little did she know that her story would become national news. Once news got out that Oatmeal had been sold to a beef company — that’s what happens to steers — a social media campaign to save the steer took off. Oatmeal survived the ordeal and now lives with a family in Central Texas.