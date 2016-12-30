Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams led charge for new Rangers stadium
Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams says the successful campaign and election for a $1 billion stadium for the Rangers is done, but there’s still plenty that needs attention, like efforts to create and retain jobs and improve quality of life for families.Read the full story
Anonymous ‘angel’ saves Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra
For three months, Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra musicians quieted their instruments and raised their voices, asking for “growth not cuts” while walking a strike picket line in front of Bass Hall. And then an angel appeared.Read the full story
Dan McDonald took on Chesapeake Energy, and won
Fort Worth attorney Dan McDonald won a settlement worth more than $51 million in his legal crusade against Chesapeake Energy over a scheme involving payment procedures that allegedly cheated royalty owners out of millions.Read the full story
Dr. Stuart Flynn pushes start of FW med school back to 2019
The new medical school hopes to have preliminary accreditation by June 2018. The school is a joint effort between Texas Christian University and the University of North Texas Health Science Center in Fort Worth.Read the full story
TCU football player Caylin Moore now a Rhodes Scholar
Moore, a senior safety for the Horned Frogs, was named a Rhodes Scholar last month. He expects to graduate from TCU in the spring with a degree in economics.Read the full story
Katrina Pierson’s journey from the Tea Party to the White House
In a whirlwind year, a North Texas Tea Party advocate is now a senior adviser to Republican President-elect Donald Trump’s presidential transition team.Read the full story
Shot 7 times, officer Matt Pearce is living proof of miracles
Five bullets. Seven gunshots wounds. Fort Worth police officer Matt Pearce says he is living proof that miracles can happen.Read the full story
Oatmeal the blind steer has found greener pastures
When Kendyll Williams brought a blind steer named Oatmeal to the Fort Worth Stock Show, little did she know that her story would become national news. Once news got out that Oatmeal had been sold to a beef company — that’s what happens to steers — a social media campaign to save the steer took off. Oatmeal survived the ordeal and now lives with a family in Central Texas.Read the full story
Arlington’s Maren Morris’ voice and career keep soaring higher
The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter spent years playing in bars and clubs in North Texas before hitting it big this year with ‘My Church’ and ‘Hero.’Read the full story
Kent Scribner kept Fort Worth schools on high road during transgender debate
Fort Worth superintendent Kent Scribner said he emerged from the transgender guidelines controversy focused on his mission to improve schools. He is pushing for improvements in reading, math and college/career readiness.Read the full story