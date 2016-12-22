Newsmaker: Dan McDonald took on Chesapeake Energy, and won

1:31 Mother released after calling police to report assault Pause

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video

0:55 Lawyer representing Jacqueline Craig talks about goals

2:38 Mother and daughter who were arrested speak in front of police station

1:06 RFDTV The American Rodeo 2015 at AT&T Stadium

1:22 Dr. Kent Brantly on being famous

1:54 Ever wonder why we make New Year's resolutions?