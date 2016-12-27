Kent Scribner kept Fort Worth schools on high road during transgender debate

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team? Pause

4:34 Woman and daughter arrested after reporting assault in southwest Fort Worth

2:54 Can you escape from the Secret Chambers in Fort Worth?

3:43 Dr. Kent Brantly on medical passion and compassion

1:22 Dr. Kent Brantly on being famous

0:22 Fire damages home in Fort Worth's Northside neighborhood

0:35 Lawyer of arrested Fort Worth mom makes statement about neighbor

1:31 Mother released from jail after calling police to report assault

1:58 Fort Worth police chief responds to Jacqueline Craig arrest video