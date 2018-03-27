That five-year fight over apartments in Trophy Club? It's over

Apartments will be part of Trophy Club Town Center when the project breaks ground this spring despite years of opposition from residents.

Developer Scott Beck said the project will have 250 luxury apartments on the north side of the site on Trophy Club Drive and Texas 114. In addition, the mixed-use project will have 39 town homes, a 137-room Aloft Hotel and 50,000-square feet of retail and restaurant space.

“By the end of April we’ll be in full swing in starting the groundbreaking, which includes grading the property and putting in all of the infrastructure, sanitary sewer and roads,” Beck said.

So ends years of strife in Trophy Club, a bedroom community in Northeast Tarrant County that fought tooth and nail not to have an apartment complex on one of the main entrances to the town.

At one point, Trophy Club offered to buy land within the development to build a town hall so there wouldn’t be any apartments. That effort failed and the city built a joint town hall and police station on Trophy Wood Drive to the east.

The town even sued Beck to force him to dedicate parkland to the city in exchange for building residential in the project. Trophy Club recently settled for cash outside of court. The $750,000 settlement will be used for park improvements elsewhere in the town.

“I think it’s time for us to move on,” said Mayor Nick Sanders. “The council has worked hard for five years trying to make it the best we could to try to make it successful. We tried as hard as we could for it to not have multifamily — it didn’t work. I think at this point we’re trying to create a win-win situation.”

The influx of financial hubs like TD Ameritrade, recently opened in Southlake, and Charles Schwab, coming soon to Westlake, means there will be a need for apartments along the Texas 114 corridor, Sanders said. He’s met with executives from both companies.

“It’s critical for them to have multifamily-dwelling units because they’re upwardly mobile but don’t want a home or a yard to take care of,” Sanders said. “They want to live as close to work as they can. Both of them have a fair number of interns that they hire for the summer and they need places for those people to live.”

The apartments will be built by North American Properties with an urban design, meaning the parking garage will be in the center and the entrances to the units will be interior, Beck said.

“It’s important to recognize the difference between luxury upscale urban living and a garden-style apartment,” Beck said. “What I think people were concerned about were garden-style apartments. That’s not what North American Properties builds. You don’t typically find families with school-age children living in these types of buildings. The rental price of those units is significantly higher than the monthly cost of some of the homes in the area.”

The apartments are critical to making the rest of the Trophy Club Town Center successful, he said.

“It’s hard to have 'live, work and play' if you’re missing one of the three pillars,” he said. “By creating a vibrancy with a perpetual cycle of activity going on within the district you can create much more excitement on the property.”

He added that the town homes will be owner-occupied while the Aloft Hotel will bring in temporary visitors.

“We think that that’s the right mix,” he said.

The town homes will start in the $350,000 range with a minimum of 2,000 square feet, said Jed Dolson, president of the Texas region for Green Brick Partners, the company building the town homes.

“We’re excited to be part of the last phase of the master plan" for Trophy Club, Dolson said.

The commercial area will be mostly restaurants, entertainment or service-oriented retail that doesn’t compete with e-commerce, Beck said. About 30 percent of the space is leased now, and Beck said he expects to make announcements about tenants in the coming months.

Though the town wasn’t able to get dedicated parkland, Beck said the project will have trails, open space and gathering areas that will be owned and maintained by the developer. There will also be special parking for golf carts.

By the numbers

250 apartments: 2020

137-room Aloft Hotel: 2020

39 town homes: mid-2019

Retail/restaurants: third or fourth quarter 2019