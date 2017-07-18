Thousands line up in Fort Worth for a shot at a job with Lockheed

The lines were long, the sun and temperatures were rising, but Daniel Christenson took a philosophical approach about being among thousands of people jamming downtown streets Tuesday morning to apply for a job at Lockheed Martin.
A 59-year-old aircraft assembly mechanic from McKinney with 30 years of experience, Christenson said he was willing to leave his home at 5 a.m. and wait as long as it would take if it would result in a job along the plant’s mile-long assembly line.
“It shows interest. It shows diligence,” Christenson said, clutching a portfolio with his resume inside and looking at the long line ahead. “So, I’m hopeful.”
Lockheed Martin held its second job fair in as many months at the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel after announcing in January that it planned to hire another 1,800 workers — many of them for the production line — to handle increased production of its F-35 Lightning II fighter jet in west Fort Worth.
The company, which was offering jobs to people “on the spot,” originally posted the job fair on Facebook and other websites but had to shut it down when 2,600 people registered within 24 hours.
Still, Lockheed said it would talk to people like Christenson on Tuesday who had not pre-registered. As a result, a Lockheed official said people were already forming lines around the hotel at about 5 a.m. for a job fair that didn’t open its doors until 7 a.m.
It is just crazy. Looking at those lines outside. I didn’t know what to expect. Crazy is the only word I got,
Paul Black, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 776 at Lockheed
“It is just crazy. Looking at those lines outside. I didn’t know what to expect. Crazy is the only word I got,” said Paul Black, president of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District Lodge 776 at Lockheed. “These jobs are some of the best in the state with the wages and benefit packages. I can understand why people are standing out there trying to get on board.”
Many of the applicants hired for the production line will make $21 to $37 an hour, or $43,680 to $76,960 a year, depending on experience level, Black said.
Lockheed was prepared for the flood of people. Applicants who were pre-registered stood in a line that ran through the hotel’s back door. These job seekers had already undergone an initial screening and, at appointed times, went straight into interviews, said Ken Ross, a company spokesman.
If offered a job, they received what was called a letter of intent. They will then go through a background check and a drug test and, if everything looks good, could go right to work or be put into a “green pool” to be called within the next several months, Ross said.
The applicants who did not apply before Tuesday were put into separate lines. One ran around the north side of the building and connected with another queue that was strung out past the Texas A&M law school and the Fort Worth Convention Center garage.
Micah Shepherd of Benbrook said he got lucky. Shepherd said he had not pre-registered, but after showing up at about 5:30 a.m. and telling Lockheed representatives about his previous experience at an aircraft parts manufacturer, he got grouped with those who had pre-registered.
“I’ve always aspired to work at Lockheed and I’m fascinated with aviation,” said Shepherd, who currently works as a sales manager with a phone company. Shepherd said if he was not offered a job this time, he would be back for the August job fair.
Michelle Lopez, 37, who pre-registered, said she has 10 years of experience as a contract employee for other defense contractors and was drawn to Lockheed by its “phenomenal benefits.”
Not everyone at the job fair Tuesday, however, stood in line for an assembly-line job.
Two women in business suits said they were looking for management positions more in line with the security clearances they have already earned through their current jobs. They didn’t want their names used because of the sensitivity of their current employment.
One of the women attended last month’s job fair only to be told she was overqualified. But she feels so strongly about working for Lockheed that she returned from overseas and checked into the hotel to apply again. “We know what we want in our futures and we’re going to go for it,” she said.
Christenson felt the same way. He didn’t hear about the job fair until last week, missing his chance to pre-register. But he was willing to drop a few names of friends at the plant to separate himself from the crowd.
For Christenson, working at Lockheed would allow him to do what he has always loved to do.
“I used to build model airplanes when I was a kid. So for me, I’m getting paid to for doing my hobby. I like building things, I like seeing the finished product. There is nothing more rewarding than that,” he said.
Max B. Baker: 817-390-7714, @MaxbakerBB
Comments