Lockheed Martin will be hiring ‘on the spot’ Tuesday for F-35 jobs

Lockheed Martin will be interviewing at least 2,000 people for jobs next week — with some people being offered employment “on the spot” — as part of the buildup of F-35 production at its Fort Worth plant.
Lockheed already has cleared about 1,900 applicants who pre-registered through social media for interviews, but anyone who thinks they may be qualified for one of the jobs, especially in manufacturing, can come to the Sheraton Fort Worth Downtown Hotel on Tuesday. The event opens at 7 a.m.
“We’re really ramping up the activity to do this hiring. This is new to us, making offers on the spot,” said Ken Ross, a spokesman for Lockheed. He said the company posted the job fair on Facebook and other websites within the last two weeks and had to shut it down after 24 hours when 2,600 people registered.
At a similar event in June, the company made 601 offers in one day — 501 in manufacturing jobs like aircraft and avionics mechanics, painters and material handlers — and 100 in areas such as engineering, supply chain and finance, Ross said. Ninety-five percent of the applicants accepted their job offers.
There will be another job fair in August, Ross said. Those who haven’t pre-registered can show up with their resumes and go to lockheedmartinjobs.com.
In January, Lockheed Martin CEO Marillyn Hewson emerged from a meeting with then President-elect Donald Trump saying that Lockheed planned to hire 1,800 additional employees in Fort Worth where the F-35 is being built.
Lockheed has been projecting for several years that it will add hundreds of jobs in west Fort Worth as it moves to full production of the aircraft.
The Fort Worth plant employs about 14,000 workers, with roughly 8,800 working on the F-35. Hiring of additional workers will stretch out through 2020, company officials said. Last year, the Lockheed built about 50 F-35s and plans call for production to increase to about 160 a year by 2019.
This year, Lockheed Martin plans to deliver 66 jets from Fort Worth, as well as final assembly and checkout facilities in Japan and Italy, said Mark Johnson, a spokesman for the F-35 program in Fort Worth.
The company doesn’t have a set goal of how many people it plans to hire on Tuesday, especially since applicants will also be able to apply for jobs at its facility in Palmdale, California. That plant acts as an incubator for developing new, often classified, technology.
While someone may be offered a job Tuesday, it doesn’t mean they’ll go right to work. They will have to pass background checks and many will be put into a “green pool” where they will wait to be called to work.
“We’ll match what the production line needs. We’ll tell them, ‘Don’t quit now, we’ll let you know later what your start time is,’ ” Ross said.
The majority of the roughly 2,600 machinists in Fort Worth work eight hours Monday through Friday. Under that schedule, employees work nine days and 80 hours over two weeks by working nine-hour days the first four days of the first week and eight hours on Friday. The second week, they work four nine-hour days and get Friday off.
Last week, the Pentagon approved a $5.6 billion initial payment to Lockheed Martin in Fort Worth for 74 F-35s in fiscal 2017, which will push the procurement of the stealth fighter from 2019 through 2020 to 141, an increase over the initial buy of 130, Johnson said.
The F-35 program hopes to wrap up negotiations on what is known as Lot 11 by the end of the year, but the interim payment was necessary to keep the “complex production lines and supply chain” operating smoothly, Joe DellaVedova, public affairs director for the F-35 joint program office, said in a prepared statement.
Approval of the contract modification will not boost the expected hiring levels at Lockheed, an official said.
