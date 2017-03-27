RadioShack warns it could shut down by late May

RadioShack is warning that it may have to lay off 150 workers and shut down its Fort Worth headquarters in late May if it is unable to successfully restructure in bankruptcy court.
In a letter filed with the Texas Workforce Commission on Friday, the Fort Worth-based company said it’s exploring options for reorganizing as an ongoing business, but “it is not possible to predict whether those efforts will be successful.”
“If the company is able to develop a viable restructuring plan, it is our hope that any employment losses at Company Headquarters can be minimized,” the letter states. “However, if the company is unable to develop a viable restructuring plan, it is likely that the company will be forced to permenantly close Company Headquarters.”
RadioShack said the closing of the headquarters could commence on May 26, or with 14 days of that date, and warned that some employees could be laid off before then.
RadioShack and its parent company, General Wireless Operations, filed for bankruptcy on March 8, marking its second trip through bankruptcy court in three years. In court documents, the company said it planned to close 552 stores nationwide by the end of March, and then reassess the futore of the remaining 1,000 stores.
According to the company’s website, a store at the Southwest Plaza shopping center in Arlington will be closing, while another at the Cross Pointe shopping center in Saginaw will become a Sprint location. And a “Store Closing” sign has been hung on a Bedford store at Highway 121 and Cheek-Sparger Road.
According to Business Insider, 42 RadioShack stores are slated to close in Texas, though some may be convereted into Sprint stores.
The company said it was forced to seek bankruptcy court protection again after a partnership with Sprint failed to generate the expected revenues.
RadioShack went through bankruptcy in 2015, closing more than half of its 4,000 stores. It came out of bankruptcy after a group led by the Standard General hedge fund joined with Sprint to keep about 1,700 stores open, including about 1,000 co-branded with Sprint.
In bankruptcy documents, Dene Rogers, president and chief executive officer of General Wireless Operations, said RadioShack considerably improved its operations last year but that Sprint sales fell sharply in the fourth quarter.
RadioShack continues to be based in its riverfront offices in downtown Fort Worth, occupying about 90,000 square feet on the west end of the complex now occupied mostly by Tarrant County College.
