RadioShack files for bankruptcy again, will close about 200 stores

RadioShack filed for bankruptcy again late Wednesday, just two years after a major restructuring, saying it will close about 200 more stores and explore options for the remaining 1,300.
General Wireless Operations has operated the Fort Worth-based consumer electronics chain as a slimmed-down private company since it was purchased out of bankruptcy in 2015 by the Standard General hedge fund. The new company was run in partnership with Sprint, which set up displays inside RadioShack stores to sell its wireless produucts and services.
Like the last time, the Chapter 11 filing was made in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.
In a statement, RadioShack said it would explore all available strategic alternatives to maximize value for creditors, including keeping stores open on an ongoing basis.
“For nearly 100 years, RadioShack has proudly served local communities across the United States, offering consumers unique, high-quality products at a great value,” said Dene Rogers, RadioShack’s President and Chief Executive Officer.
“Since emerging from bankruptcy two years ago as a privately owned company, our team has made progress in stabilizing operations and achieving profitability in the retail business, while our partner Sprint managed the mobility business,” he said. “However, for a number of reasons, most notably the surprisingly poor performance of mobility sales, especially over recent months, we have concluded that the Chapter 11 process represents the best path forward for the Company.”
RadioShack, a Fort Worth fixture since it was acquired by Charles Tandy’s Tandy Corp. in 1963, entered bankruptcy in 2015 after three years of heavy losses. The company closed about half of its 4,000 stores and sold 1,700 to General Wireless. The deal created 1,400 co-branded locations with Sprint, plus several hundred franchised units.
When the venture was rolled out in July 2015, Chief Executive Officer Ron Garriques said he had “ambitious plans for the new RadioShack.” The business renovated locations and updated inventory. The Sprint partnership also was meant to give the stores an edge.
But the company continues to face stiff competition from online retailers, wireless providers and other electronics chains. Garriques stayed less than a year and was replaced by Rogers, a former Target and Sears executive, last April.
In recent days, RadioShack launched sales at all its stores and Sprint displays were removed from some locations.
For years, RadioShack was a leading electronics retailer and manufacturer, which made a name for itself with stereo speakers, CB radios and the first mass-marketed personal computer, the TRS-80. But other computer makers quickly passed it by and ultimately the retailer faced heavy competition from big-box competitors and online sellers.
Tandy changed its name to RadioShack in 2000, and the company was a long-time Fort Worth benefactor. But cutbacks over the past decade caused the company to withdraw from community affairs, and its former riverfront headquarters is now largely occupied by Tarrant County College.
