RadioShack launches sales after Sprint pulls out of some stores

2:58 The best photos of 2016 from the Star-Telegram Pause

0:35 Fire drill turns into real thing when smoke is discovered in downtown Fort Worth building

1:25 RadioShack Ncredible Launch in New York

2:38 How to use nutrition facts label to make healthier food choices

5:57 What is your barbecue IQ?

1:13 White House: Mexico border wall could be funded by tax on imports

1:12 TCU's Dixon reflects on need for faster starts in Big 12 play

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

2:19 Benbrook police appeal for help to find limping robber