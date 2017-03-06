RadioShack launches sales after Sprint pulls out of some stores

Sprint has pulled its wireless product displays out of some area RadioShack stores amid a report that the consumer electronics retailer is considering another pass through bankruptcy court.
At RadioShack stores in Bedford and Arlington, walls formerly devoted to Sprint’s “store within a store” had been emptied, while outlets in north and east Fort Worth were stocked with Sprint phones and tablets.
Questions about the future of RadioShack started circulating Friday after Bloomberg News reported that General Wireless Operations, the joint venture which has operated RadioShack with Sprint since it came out of bankruptcy in 2015, is preparing a bankruptcy filing that could come within days.
Sprint hooked up with RadioShack about two years ago when Standard General, a hedge fund that had become the retailer’s biggest shareholder, joined with Sprint to propose buying up to 2,000 stores as part of RadioShack’s bankruptcy. Standard General eventually won bankruptcy court approval to buy about 1,700 locations and Sprint set up stores inside about 1,435 stores.
Sprint declined comment on the bankruptcy report last week and RadioShack officials could not be reached for comment, but clearly changes are coming at the electronics retailer.
In the RadioShack store near Little Road in southwest Arlington, the Sprint products had been removed and the entire store was festooned with signs advertising 30 percent to 50 percent markdowns of merchandise. A sign on the door said “All Sales Final/No Returns.” An employee within the store declined to comment.
A store in Bedford also had been stripped of its Sprint merchandise. And in Omaha, the World-Herald reported that Sprint locations inside RadioShack stores there had been closed as well.
At the same time, a RadioShack store on Western Center Boulevard and North Beach Street in north Fort Worth was fully-stocked with Sprint phones and staffed with a Sprint employee. Similarly, the RadioShack store in La Gran Plaza in east Fort Worth still included Sprint merchandise and an employee.
And the store clerk in Bedford was telling customers Sunday that the RadioShack store would remain open.
