AMC to open luxury movie theater at Clearfork

When Neiman Marcus opened earlier this month at The Shops at Clearfork, the public got its first peek at the retail anchor of what’s expected to become Fort Worth’s most upscale shopping and dining destination.
Now, Clearfork has its entertainment anchor: AMC Theatres has announced plans to open a luxury movie house at the 270-acre, mixed-used development in southwest Fort Worth.
AMC’s eight-screen, 36,000-square-foot complex will feature 800 luxury recliners, a spacious outdoor patio and a MacGuffins Bar and Lounge, which will serve craft beer and movie-themed cocktails.
The movie theater is the first piece of an entertainment and dining lineup at Clearfork that is expected to include restaurants such as B&B Butchers & Restaurant, a Houston steakhouse that is one of only nine restaurants in the country that serves certified Kobe beef, and Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, a fast-expanding Chicago-based eatery that focuses on locally sourced, healthful dishes.
Rise No. 1, a popular Dallas souffle spot, is also planning to open in Clearfork, along with Malai Kitchen, a critically acclaimed Vietnamese-Thai fusion restaurant with locations in Dallas’ West Village and Southlake.
AMC, the largest movie theater company in the world with more than 900 theaters and 10,000 screens, has multiple locations in Fort Worth, including the Palace 9 in downtown, Starplex 10 on south Hulen Street, and Eastchase 9 just off I-30. There are also AMC multiplexes in Arlington, Grapevine, Burleson, Irving and Dallas.
Many of those theaters have been renovated in recent years to add recliners, state of the art sound and screens and a more extensive food and drink menu.
The AMC Clearfork 8, which will be located west of Neiman Marcus off of Chisolm Trail Parkway, “will be similar to the other AMC renovated theaters in the area,” said Ryan Noonan, director of corporate communications for the company.
There is no target date yet for the opening of the theater, but many of the stores and restaurants at The Shops at Clearfork are slated to open in the fall of 2017.
