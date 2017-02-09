Neiman Marcus ‘store of the future’ opens Friday

The mirrors won’t take off 10 pounds or sculpt supermodel eyebrows, but they’ll do their part to help shoppers achieve both.
The 95,000-square-foot Neiman Marcus that opens its doors Friday at The Shops at Clearfork is the most technologically advanced department store in the luxury retailer’s 110-year history.
“We are looking at this as the store of the future,” said Scott Mitchell, vice president and general manager of Neiman Marcus Fort Worth.
“Memory Mirrors” throughout the store, for example, take high-definition photos and videos to help shoppers make decisions.
In cosmetics, “Memory Makeover Mirrors” record makeup application sessions and email them to customers at home, to be used as tutorials. A “Sunglass Memory Mirror” records side-by-side comparisons that wearers can text, email or share on social media to let others help them decide which pair to buy.
And in a women’s dressing room lounge, a mirror records 360-degree images so customers can view themselves in outfits from every angle. In that same women’s dressing room, a tool called “Alert Tech” allows shoppers to page associates for a different size garment.
While they wait, they can customize the dressing room’s music using a “virtual jukebox” powered by the smartphone app Rockbot.
Phone running too low on juice to do that? Charge it up at a ChargeItSpot complimentary phone charging station near the escalator. Can’t find the escalator? Interactive digital directories can help.
Such cutting-edge technology is part of an effort to create a “tailored experience” for each customer, Neiman’s officials say.
But any retailer can install technology. The other half of the Fort Worth store’s “tailored experience” formula is the artwork displayed in nearly every nook and cranny, from the valet stand to the fitting rooms.
“[Co-founder] Herbert Marcus believed that when you’re looking at merchandise, the eye needs a place to rest,” said Ginger Reeder, Neiman Marcus vice president of corporate communications. “So the artwork is not a backdrop. It’s to be showcased.”
Ninety percent of the pieces, including works by renowned artists such as Frank Stella and Henri Matisse, were transferred from the Ridgmar store, which closed last month. Local artists were commissioned to help fill specific areas.
Two colorful works by Fort Worth artist John Holt Smith, for instance, flank either side of the couture evening gowns section.
Other store highlights:
▪ Spa rooms. The store does not have a spa, but these private rooms allow customers to experience complimentary services offered by vendors.
▪ The NM Cafe, which includes a full-service bar, as well as a menu of dishes made from local, artisanal ingredients, a special event space and Sunday brunch.
▪ New vendors. Oscar de la Renta, Prada, Carolina Herrera, Derek Lam and Dolce & Gabbana are just a few of the fashion labels new to Fort Worth.
▪ The glass-walled fragrance room is organized into eight distinct fragrance categories, making it easy to navigate through all the little bottles.
▪ The jewelry presentation room. A small room just off the jewelry department allows shoppers to sit down for private consultation and buying.
▪ “Closet” rooms. A small closet area with a selection of shapewear in a fitting room allows women to keep their slimming aids a secret. A private “foundations needs” room in the men’s dressing lounge is well stocked with underwear, socks and other necessities.
More planned for Clearfork
Neiman Marcus is the anchor for The Shops at Clearfork, a new 270-acre development on the Edwards Ranch property between Hulen Street and Bryant Irvin Road, which is shaping up to become Fort Worth’s most upscale retail destination.
The open-air, mixed-use development has tentative commitments from stores such as Burberry, Tiffany, Tory Burch and Louis Vuitton, among others that currently only have Metroplex locations at NorthPark Center or the Galleria in Dallas, according to a lease plan.
Among the restaurants on the menu at Clearfork are steakhouse B&B Butchers & Restaurant, Doc B’s Fresh Kitchen, souffle spot Rise No. 1 and Malai Kitchen, a critically acclaimed Vietnamese-Thai fusion restaurant that has a location in Southlake.
In addition to dining and shopping, a premium movie theater and an upscale bowling alley are expected to be part of the entertainment mix. The stores and restaurants are aiming to open in September, according to developer Simon Property Group.
Neiman Marcus opened its first Fort Worth store at Ridgmar Mall in 1976. In 2014, the luxury department store announced it would move to the The Shops at Clearfork, which also includes residential and office space. The Ridgmar store closed Jan. 28.
“It’s kind of a long time coming,” Mitchell said of the new store. “We’ve been over at Ridgmar for almost 40 years.
“Now we get to move to a brand-new store that is just beautiful, into an incredible development, into kind of a new concept — [one that’s] more modern, having an outdoor space here at The Shops at Clearfork.”
This story contains material from the Star-Telegram archives.
Neiman Marcus
- The Shops at Clearfork, 5200 Monahans Ave., Fort Worth
- 817-738-3581, www.neimanmarcus.com
- Hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday, noon-5 p.m. Sunday
Comments