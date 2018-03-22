Here's what you need to know about the 2018 primary runoff election in Texas

Texans will head back to the polls in May to finally resolve some primary races left up in the air.
Among them: the battle for the 6th Congressional District for both Republicans and Democrats, the GOP battle for Tarrant County Tax-Assessor Collector and the Democratic battle to determine which candidate will square off against Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in November.
These are among the local races that will be on the primary runoff ballot May 22.
Here's a look at some of what you need to know before you head to the polls.
Why is there a runoff election? In a primary election, any race where one candidate didn't receive 50 percent of the vote — plus one more vote — heads to a runoff. The two candidates who received the most votes in that race will face off in the runoff election. Note: There are no runoffs in a general election, which means the candidate with the most votes in November will win any given race.
When is the runoff election? May 22
When was the primary election? March 6
Is there early voting? Yes, from May 14-18.
Which races will be on the Republican primary runoff ballot in Tarrant County? Races on the ballot will include: 6th Congressional District, Ron Wright, J.K. "Jake" Ellzey; 342nd District Judge, Pat Gallagher, Kimberly Fitzpatrick; Probate Court No. 1: Patricia Cole, Chris Ponder; County Tax Assessor-Collector, Mike Snyder, Wendy Burgess; Justice of the Peace Precinct 4, Christopher "Chris" Gregory, Jacquelyn Wright; and Justice of the Peace Precinct 6, Jason Charbonnet, Chris Garcia.
Which races will be on the Democratic primary runoff ballot in Tarrant County? Races on the ballot will include: 6th Congressional District, Jana Lynne Sanchez, Ruby Faye Woolridge; 25th Congressional District, Chris Perri, Julie Oliver; Governor, Andrew White, Lupe Valdez; and Justice of the Peace Precinct 7, Frieda Porter, Kenneth D. Sanders.
Do many people vote in primary runoff elections? Not really. In the last midterm primary runoff, in May 2014, 5.5 percent of voters cast ballots in the Republican runoff and 1.5 percent of voters cast ballots in the Democratic runoff, state election data shows.
"Turnout drops in runoffs for two principal reasons," said Mark P. Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston. "First, the smaller number of races on the ballot results in their being fewer reasons for voters to participate.
"Second, the precipitous drop in the number of candidates campaigning in the runoff elections means there are fewer get out the vote and mobilization efforts taking place as well as fewer TV, radio, digital and print ads working to push people to participate."
Who can vote? Anyone who voted in the Republican primary may vote in the Republican primary runoff. Anyone who voted in the Democratic primary may vote in the Democratic primary runoff. Didn't vote in March? If you are a registered voter, you can vote in either runoff election.
What should I bring to the polls? Bring your voter registration card and a photo ID. The seven state-approved photo IDs: Texas driver’s license, Texas Election Identification Certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas license to carry a concealed handgun, U.S. military ID card with photo, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo and U.S. passport. Anyone who doesn’t have one of those IDs, and can’t get one before voting, may show another form of identification and fill out a "reasonable impediment declaration."
How do I get more information about the elections? Local voters may call the Tarrant County Elections Office at 817-831-8683. Voters statewide may call the Secretary of State’s Office at 1-800-252-VOTE.
Key election dates:
April 23-May 1— Early voting for the local May 5 election
May 5 — Local election
May 14-18 — Early voting for primary runoff
May 22 — Primary runoff election
June 14-16 — Republican Party of Texas state convention in San Antonio
June 21-23 — Texas Democratic Party state convention in Fort Worth
Anna Tinsley: 817-390-7610, @annatinsley
