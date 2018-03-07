Spit flying between passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight led to a huge brawl

Never miss a local story.
The Dallas Police Department’s Love Field Unit reported that officers responded to an unruly passenger refusing to leave the plane when asked by an airline representative. During the investigation, the officers learned that the 20-year-old confronted the suspect, telling him to calm down and just get off the plane.
Police said the suspect assaulted the complainant by spitting into his face.
A fistfight broke out until the pair were separated by other passengers. Neither suffered any injuries.
Police said the suspect was issued a citation for assault and escorted from the airport.
