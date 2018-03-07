FILE- In this April 23, 2015, file photo, a Southwest Airlines jet takes off from a runway at Love Field in Dallas. Southwest Airlines reports financial results Thursday, April 21, 2016.
Spit flying between passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight led to a huge brawl

By Prescotte Stokes III

pstokes@star-telegram.com

March 07, 2018 06:43 PM

DALLAS
A brawl broke out between two passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight leaving Dallas Love Field last Friday after police said a male passenger was accused of spitting on another passenger.


According to the Dallas Police Department at 10 a.m. Friday, March 2, Southwest Airlines Flight 8 scheduled to head to Los Angeles was delayed by an altercation between two passengers.


The Dallas Police Department’s Love Field Unit reported that officers responded to an unruly passenger refusing to leave the plane when asked by an airline representative. During the investigation, the officers learned that the 20-year-old confronted the suspect, telling him to calm down and just get off the plane.

Police said the suspect assaulted the complainant by spitting into his face.

A fistfight broke out until the pair were separated by other passengers. Neither suffered any injuries.

Police said the suspect was issued a citation for assault and escorted from the airport.



A Southwest Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency return to Salt Lake City Airport after its engine caught fire on Monday, Feb. 26. The plane was heading to Los Angeles and had to return to Salt Lake City shortly after takeoff at 6.45 a.m., according to local news reports. The plane landed successfully and no one was injured. Jason Nay and Color Meessaakkee via Storyful

