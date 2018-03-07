Spit flying between passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight led to a huge brawl

A brawl broke out between two passengers on a Southwest Airlines flight leaving Dallas Love Field last Friday after police said a male passenger was accused of spitting on another passenger.







According to the Dallas Police Department at 10 a.m. Friday, March 2, Southwest Airlines Flight 8 scheduled to head to Los Angeles was delayed by an altercation between two passengers.







The Dallas Police Department’s Love Field Unit reported that officers responded to an unruly passenger refusing to leave the plane when asked by an airline representative. During the investigation, the officers learned that the 20-year-old confronted the suspect, telling him to calm down and just get off the plane. Police said the suspect assaulted the complainant by spitting into his face. A fistfight broke out until the pair were separated by other passengers. Neither suffered any injuries. Police said the suspect was issued a citation for assault and escorted from the airport.





