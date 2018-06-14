A Punch Bowl is going to go where a West 7th-area wine bar used to be

Punch Bowl Social, an "eatertainment" concept founded in 2012 in Denver, announced this week that it will open a 12,500-square-foot restaurant, bar and entertainment concept at 1100 Foch St. in the West 7th area.
According to Google, that address was previously home to the Fort Worth location of Times Ten Cellars, which closed in early 2018. Times Ten, a wine bar, was a relatively calm oasis amid multiple party bars in the West 7th area.
Punch Bowl Social does not sound that sedate. It's another restaurant that comes with a strong side of games, including "duck-pin bowling, ping-pong, Skeeball, darts, board games, classic video games and more," according to a release.
The food side does have a connection to a celebrity chef: Hugh Acheson, familiar to fans of "Top Chef" and other TV cooking competitions for his wry humor, food knowledge and, well, eyebrows. The Atlanta-based, James Beard Award-winning chef designed the menu for the Fort Worth location, which, in the release's words, "melds the best of the American diner with a fresh, modern take on Mexican cuisine."
The menu will be similar to the menu at a just-launched San Diego-location, which has a lineup of sandwiches (including a pork al pastor torta), tacos (from a fairly traditional pork al pastor to chicken tinga and veggie options, including an "Impossible" taco), entrees (including "Hugh's Chilaquiles": housemade corn tortilla chips, tomatillo salsa, cotija cheese, pickled red onion & jalapeño and cilantro — "finished with a fried egg") and "Big Baller Platters" meant for a group (the "Sheet Load of Nachos" is $45 or $55, depending on whether you get veggie or brisket).
Popular items at other Punch Bowl Social locations, such as chicken and waffles and gluten-free southern-fried chicken, should also be available. The San Diego beverage menu includes alcoholic punches (available in single, four-serving or eight-serving quantities), "old school" (think classic cocktails), "new school" (most interesting name: "It's Always in the Banana Stand," although "The Two Hats Blues" isn't bad), and adult milkshakes ("Malted Maple Royale" gets our attention). There's also a pretty impressive non-alcholic beverage menu featuring fizzes, juices, sodas, coffee drinks and more.
Menu items may vary in Fort Worth; this is just to give you an idea of what Punch Bowl Social is capable of.
The Fort Worth location will be a "smaller footprint in the Punch Bowl Social portfolio," founder/CEO Robert Thompson says in a release. "Fort Worth was too good of an opportunity for us to pass up,” he says in the release. “It’s a fantastic city with a well-known cultural scene. Add in everything that’s happening along the West 7th Corridor and we knew we had to be here."
Target date for opening is December 2018 (with our usual caveat that target dates can be very hard to hit); a Dallas location is scheduled to open in November in Deep Ellum. Austin has had a location since 2014 and a second one is planned for early next year.
For further information, visit https://www.punchbowlsocial.com
